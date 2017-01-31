EDUCATION

Students rally for troubled Durham school's charter

EMBED </>More News Videos

Students don't want to see the school closed.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
More than 300 Kestrel Heights high school students skipped 6th period and rallied outside in an effort to save the school Tuesday.

"The Charter School Board basically sees us as an embarrassment to other charter schools and what we would like is that chance to redeem ourselves," said junior Faye Gant.



Kestrel Heights is under the microscope after finding out that 40 percent of graduates during eight years shouldn't have been given diplomas.
According to the state, 160 students skipped one or more classes, including English and Math, but still were handed a diploma from 2008-2016. School leaders have said they plan to track down the affected graduates.

The North Carolina Charter Schools Advisory Board has recommended that the Board of Education revoke the school's charter to teach high school.

PREVIOUS STORY: State board recommends Durham's Kestrel Heights close high school - become K-8

If Kestrel high is closed, 26 staff members could lose their jobs and 280 undergraduates will have to find a new school for the 2017-2018 school year.

"We would really like to graduate as a Hawk and having to start over with different schools, different people is just really hard for us," said junior Quynh Nguyen.

Administrators gave the blessing for students to rally. Principal April Goff, who discovered students were receiving diplomas without earning them, says she's proud students organized the demonstration.

"We have 300 plus students who are essentially homeless next year. This is their home. This is more than just a school for them," said Goff. "These kids chose Kestrel because Kestrel offers a different environment; a family environment, a home for them they may not get in a standard public school. My heart goes out to them and my hope is that re able to continue providing them the services that they deserve."

Stay on top of education news stories with the ABC11 News App

There is currently a petition on change.org for the renewal of Kestrel Heights' charter for the entire school (K-12).

Click here to read the petition

Currently, the petition is only a few signatures away from its goal of 500. Organizers plan to deliver the petition to the chairman of the State Board of Education.

Parents of students at the school say the new administration reported the problems with the graduation numbers and they will not repeat the mistakes of past leaders.

"We have every confidence in the current administration and are confident the procedures put in place will prevent the re-occurrence of these issues," the petition reads. "As everyone from the previous administration is no longer at Kestrel any punishments will only hurt our students, their families and the current staff. We urge the Board of Education to put our students first and renew the charter for the entire school."

The State Board of Education will have the final say on Kestrel Heights High School's future. It's expected to take up the issue Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NCSBOE is also calling for a criminal investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcharter schoolinvestigationdurham county newseducationDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Kestrel Heights Charter School continues to battle woes
Students not surprised by Kestrel Heights diploma woes
State board: Close Durham's Kestrel Heights high school
Durham charter school could face criminal investigation
Durham charter school cooperating with investigation
EDUCATION
Donors come forward to erase students' lunch debts
Teacher's aide faked cancer for time off
Study shows students safer, staying in school longer
Durham sisters engage in epic spelling bee showdown
More Education
Top Stories
3 shot in Raleigh
Peep holes drilled in I-40 rest area bathrooms
Parent concerned about note found in school
NC county GOP chief removes remarks on women's march
Billionaire drug lord wants taxpayers to pay legal bills
Man shot during argument over bright headlights
Obamacare open enrollment ends at midnight
Show More
Franklin Graham updates stance on refugee ban
Missing 14-year-old Cary girl found safe
Substitute teacher accused of assault taught at 8 schools
Trump replaces government leaders in wake of controversy
Car sought in fatal Fayetteville hotel shooting
More News
Top Video
3 shot in Raleigh
Parent concerned about note found in school
Wake authorities investigating three store robberies
Trump replaces government leaders in wake of controversy
More Video