EDUCATION

Wake County superintendent to meet with NAACP after another racial incident involving students

EMBED </>More News Videos

Wake superintendent to meet with NAACP after another racial incident involving students (WTVD)

By
APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wake County superintendent is slated to meet with NAACP Wednesday following another racial incident involving students.

Members of the Raleigh NAACP and community activists are scheduled to meet with Wake County Superintendent Dr. Jim Merrill Wednesday to talk about recent racial incidents in schools.

ABC11 has learned the 12 p.m. closed-door meeting will focus on solutions and a plan on moving forward.

The NAACP requested the meeting in mid-March.

The timing of the meeting comes just one week after another racially-charged incident.

A student posted a Snapchat picture showing a step team at Apex Friendship High School. The caption says: "Plantation owner watches his former slaves rejoice and celebrate their newfound freedom. Circa 1864."

RELATED: Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post

Apex Friendship High's Principal said the student who posted the picture was identified and disciplined.

The district's assistant superintendent for equality affairs Dr. Randy Trice said there are cross-cultural activities planned for Wednesday.

"They're going to facilitate a courageous conversation about race in home room," Dr. Trice said. "I'm encouraged by the outcome. I think they're using the incident as a way to really come together as a school."

The president of the NAACP's Raleigh-Apex branch says the civil rights group's phones have been ringing off the hook since the first reports about the recent racially-charged incidents at two Wake County schools.

RELATED: NAACP demands meeting with Wake County Schools

In March, there was an internet post by Leesville Road Middle schoolers chanting, "KKK, KKK", and other racial slurs. Then just before that, there was a video of an African-American student at Wake Forest High suspended after he said he retaliated against a white student who'd been relentlessly bullying him because he was black.

RELATED: NAACP still waiting on meeting with Wake County Schools

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationracismwake county schoolsstudentsrace relationsraleigh newsNAACPsnapchatApexRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NAACP finally gets sit-down with Wake County Schools
NAACP still waiting on meeting with Wake County Schools
NAACP demands meeting with Wake County Schools
Leesville Rd parents rip school action on racist video
Student in video says he couldn't take it anymore
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
EDUCATION
Wake Schools responds after racially charged Snapchat post
Wake County Board of Education approves 2017-18 budget proposal
Wake County School Board to consider changes
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
More Education
Top Stories
Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh
Good Morning America in Raleigh with local 'Deals'
Sex offender charged in North Carolina woman's murder
Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash
Raleigh parents know what Jimmy Kimmel is going through
Raleigh police respond after 2 shot near community center
Nice weather continues with sunshine and mild temps
Show More
I-Team: No permit, no problem, if Durham protesters had done this
Two people shot in Durham; house, car hit by gunfire
Upside-down U.S. flag angers Creedmoor restaurant patron
Wake Schools responds after racially charged Snapchat post
Durham protesters blame driver, police for tense incident
More News
Top Video
Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash
Good Morning America in Raleigh with local 'Deals'
Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh
Bodycam captures rescue of boy, 4, who fell in pond
More Video