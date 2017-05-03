The Wake County superintendent is slated to meet with NAACP Wednesday following another racial incident involving students.Members of the Raleigh NAACP and community activists are scheduled to meet with Wake County Superintendent Dr. Jim Merrill Wednesday to talk about recent racial incidents in schools.ABC11 has learned the 12 p.m. closed-door meeting will focus on solutions and a plan on moving forward.The NAACP requested the meeting in mid-March.The timing of the meeting comes just one week after another racially-charged incident.A student posted a Snapchat picture showing a step team at Apex Friendship High School. The caption says: "Plantation owner watches his former slaves rejoice and celebrate their newfound freedom. Circa 1864."Apex Friendship High's Principal said the student who posted the picture was identified and disciplined.The district's assistant superintendent for equality affairs Dr. Randy Trice said there are cross-cultural activities planned for Wednesday."They're going to facilitate a courageous conversation about race in home room," Dr. Trice said. "I'm encouraged by the outcome. I think they're using the incident as a way to really come together as a school."The president of the NAACP's Raleigh-Apex branch says the civil rights group's phones have been ringing off the hook since the first reports about the recent racially-charged incidents at two Wake County schools.In March, there was anby Leesville Road Middle schoolers chanting, "KKK, KKK", and other racial slurs. Then just before that, there was aof an African-American student at Wake Forest High suspended after he said he retaliated against a white student who'd been relentlessly bullying him because he was black.