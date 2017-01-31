Supporters push for troubled Durham school's charter

A petition is circulating in an effort to save Kestrel Heights Charter School in Durham.Kestrel Heights is under the microscope after finding out that 40 percent of graduates during eight years shouldn't have been given diplomas.There is currently a petition onfor the renewal of Kestrel Heights' charter for the entire school (K-12).It comes as the North Carolina Charter Schools Advisory Board has recommended that the Board of Education revoke the school's charter to teach high school.Currently, the petition is only a few signatures away from its goal of 500. Organizers plan to deliver the petition to the chairman of the State Board of Education.Parents of students at the school say the new administration reported the problems with the graduation numbers and they will not repeat the mistakes of past leaders."We have every confidence in the current administration and are confident the procedures put in place will prevent the re-occurrence of these issues," the petition reads. "As everyone from the previous administration is no longer at Kestrel any punishments will only hurt our students, their families and the current staff. We urge the Board of Education to put our students first and renew the charter for the entire school."According to the state, 160 students skipped one or more classes, including English and Math, but still were handed a diploma from 2008-2016.School leaders have said they plan to track down the affected graduates.The State Board of Education will have the final say on Kestrel Heights High School's future. Members are expected to vote next month.Meanwhile, the NCSBOE is also calling for a criminal investigation.