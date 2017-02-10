EDUCATION

Teacher creates special chairs to help students with sensory issues

EMBED </>More News Videos

An Illinois teacher says Pinterest inspired her to use tennis balls to make chairs more sensory-friendly for students with autism. (Raymond Ellis Elementary School/Facebook)

ROUND LAKE, Ill. --
An Illinois teacher used tennis balls, hot glue, Mod Podge and paint to create a tool to help students who have sensory issues better understand the world.

Amy Maplethorpe is a first-year speech-language pathologist at Raymond Ellis Elementary School in north suburban Round Lake. Inspired by something she saw on Pinterest, she created two chairs that help facilitate "sensory seating."

In a post on the school's Facebook page, sensory seating is defined as a technique that helps students who have a hard time processing information from their senses, by providing "an alternative texture to improve sensory regulation."

Principal Beth Kiewicz told ABC News that when a child's sensory needs are met, educators can then move on to academic needs. Kiewicz said the school focuses on the whole child, making sure their social, emotional and academic needs are met.

The school said students with autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome or sensory processing disorder can benefit from sensory seating. Autism Speaks, an autism advocacy group, said vests and blankets can soothe these students, just like the chairs do.

The chairs were placed in Ellis' sensory room, where Maplethorpe told ABC News 15-20 students have benefitted from using it. She said those students have been more patient, followed directions better and have become less restless while waiting to start new activities.

Directions to make the tennis-ball chairs were included in the Facebook post.

Related Topics:
educationautismdown syndrometeacher
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Study: First-born children smarter than siblings
Wake County school bus has 'terrifying' brush with train
Durham to get 9 school buses with new seat-belt system
Mayor tells concerned Shaw students no RPD substation
More Education
Top Stories
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Police: Mom used children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
Nonprofit honoring Chapel Hill murder victims opens
College Republicans sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine's
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
Wake County school bus has 'terrifying' brush with train
Show More
Duke beats UNC, 86-78, in another Tobacco Road thriller
Widow questions why fired officer hired as deputy
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
Durham residents frustrated by abandoned chickens
Partisan struggle with Gov. Cooper back in court
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
Must-see video: Sasquatch spotted in snow storm!
Wish granted! Cancer patient attends Duke vs. UNC game
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
More Video