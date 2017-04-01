EDUCATION

Teacher gives fake 'spelling test' as April Fools' prank

In honor of April Fool's Day one teacher decided to prank his students with hard spelling test (WTVD)

ROYAL OAK, Michigan --
April Fools' Day is a day to play practical jokes on your friends and loved ones.

Since April 1 falls on a Saturday this year, one fourth-grade teacher decided to prank his students a few days early during the school week.

An elementary school teacher in Michigan announced a pop "spelling test" Wednesday afternoon.

Joey Dombrowski included fake words "blorskee", "tangeteen" and "speeku" complete with some silent letters in the end.

Here's the complete April Fools' Day spelling test:
Blorskee: "I lost my blorskee at a carnival."
Tangateen: "I eat my spaghetti with a tangateen."
Speekuzslmn: "Look, there's a speekuzslmn."
Wazamata: "Students said they were sick, I said, 'Wazamata with you?'"
Slipert: "Be careful when you're sleeping, there might be a slipert in your house."
Chchch: "The horse was angry so I said chchch."
Rol-aska-tox: "Rol-aska-tox was surprised when jinx took the crown."
Speenuch: "My favourite food is speenuch and artichoke dip."
Shabolaskp: "Be careful that you do not catch shabolaskp."
GÜRRR: "My friend told me a secret and I said GÜRRR."

The students were dumbfounded until they realized it was all a big joke.

