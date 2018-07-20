EDUCATION

TEACHERS: Discounts on back to school supplies are here

Save big with these back to school deals.

By
The lazy days of summer are soon coming to an end for teachers, so here's a few back to school discounts you can take advantage of.

Target
Get 15 percent off select classroom and storage supplies.

Hobby Lobby
There's a 10 percent in-store discount to schools, which means you have to pay with a check or credit card in the school's name.

Office Depot
Join the free rewards program and receive a members-only savings, as well as two percent back in rewards.

Staples
Enter the teacher appreciation sweepstakes through Monday, July 23 for a chance to win special savings, a free sample kit, and more.

Michael's
Enjoy 15 percent off in-store purchases when you show your school ID during checkout.

Ann Taylor
Enjoy 15 percent off any full price item when you show your school ID.

Banana Republic
Enjoy 15 percent off full price items when you show your school ID.

J Crew
The store is offering a 15 percent off teacher discount.

Eddie Bauer
Enjoy 15 percent off all in-store items.
