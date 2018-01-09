The latest on school closings and delays

Many school systems across the viewing area are closed or delayed Tuesday because of the winter weather.
Tuesday's closings and delays
One-hour delay
Mecklenberg County Va. Schools
Two-hour delay
Nash-Rocky-Mount Schools
Lee County Schools
Wilson County
Three-hour delay
Wayne County Schools
Closed
Edgecombe County Schools - optional teacher work day
Moore County Schools
Northampton County Schools
Weldon City Schools
