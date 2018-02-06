ABC11 TOGETHER

This coffee at North Johnston HS will warm your heart

EMBED </>More Videos

The special needs students of North Johnston High School are serving up coffee with a smile.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
KENLY, NC (WTVD) --
The special needs students of North Johnston High School are serving up coffee with a smile.

The "Panther Perks on the Go" program began Monday.

It's a program designed to help teach life skills to special-education students as they run a coffee cart selling drinks and snacks to teachers.

The students are responsible for stocking the cart, serving orders and taking donations.

It's an idea inspired by Bitty and Beau's coffee shop in Wilmington, which is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcoffeespecial needs childrenfeel goodjohnston county newsabc11 togetherKenlyJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Fayetteville unites to replace stolen Cape Fear Valley gift cards
Magic of Storytelling
Wear red and raise awareness of heart disease in women
ABC11 Celebrates Black History Month 2018
More abc11 together
EDUCATION
Cumberland Co. controversy mounts over Black History Club stoles
Teacher's slavery lesson outrages students, parents
Cumberland schools compromise over graduation flap
Petition urges WCPSS to change cleaning procedures
More Education
Top Stories
Wake County takes steps to solve affordable-housing crisis
Fears over retirement plans after Dow plunge
Deputy shot and killed on 11-year anniversary of joining sheriff's office
Car crash that killed NFL player allegedly caused by undocumented immigrant: Police
Cary CVS manager thwarts robber, takes his gun
Families struggle for answers as dog thefts rise in NC
Cumberland Co. controversy mounts over Black History Club stoles
School bus involved in crash in Roxboro
Show More
Outer Loop project forces some Cumberland residents out
Winner of $560 million Powerball is suing to retain anonymity
NCDOT plans to move hundreds of Sanford graves for road widening
Man sentenced for raping 3-month-old and filming it
Tamiflu supplies short at area pharmacies
More News
Top Video
Fears over retirement plans after Dow plunge
Wake County takes steps to solve affordable-housing crisis
Moton's No. 15 retired by NC Central
Cumberland Co. controversy mounts over Black History Club stoles
More Video