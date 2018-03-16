EDUCATION

Threats made to school where biology teacher fed puppy to turtle

A junior high school teachers in Idaho is being investigated after he allegedly fed a live puppy to a snapping turtle in his classroom. (WLS)

PRESTON, Idaho --
Threats have been made to an Idaho school where a biology teacher was accused of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle and police in response stepped up school security.

Police Chief Mike Peterson in the small, southeastern town of Preston said Friday the threats were vague but connected to the allegation that the puppy was fed to the turtle March 8 at the junior high school in front of students.

Officers were posted outside the town's schools this week.

There was no school Friday but Peterson said officers may return Monday.

Two parents have said the teacher fed the turtle a sick puppy. The teacher has not been named.

A prosecutor is investigating and Idaho officials seized the turtle Thursday, saying it's an exotic species requiring a permit.
