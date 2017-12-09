  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
EDUCATION

Tisha Powell gives 'knock out' speech at NCCU graduation

Tisha Powell delivers the commencement speech at NCCU graduation Saturday.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Always be ready for the fight! That was the message of the graduation commencement speech delivered at North Carolina Central University by ABC11's own Tisha Powell.

More than 600 graduates, along with their families, were in attendance Saturday.

Powell told them that word "spar" is an easy way to remember life goals.

"I made it from the Louisiana swamp to your TV set," Powell said. "So never let where you come from dictate where you are going."

Powell had everyone's attention when she put on boxing gloves and explained what the letters in "spar" mean to her-- set goals, follow a plan, express appreciation for others, and be resilient.

"Congratulations graduates, from me to you, go and knock em out," she said. "Soar eagles soar."

More than 230 undergraduate degrees, 176 Graduate and professional degrees, and two doctorates were awarded at the ceremony.
