UNC again faces NCAA extra-benefits charge in academic case
North Carolina has received a third Notice of Allegations from the NCAA

By AARON BEARD
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina --
North Carolina again faces an NCAA charge for providing improper extra benefits tied to its multi-year academic fraud scandal.

The school on Thursday released a third Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that outlines rules violations. The notice, dated Dec. 13, includes rewording a charge that had been removed from the first version filed in May 2015 that was tied to athletes' access to the irregular courses on the Chapel Hill campus.

It also restores a reference to football and men's basketball players using problem courses to help maintain eligibility. That was removed before the second version filed in April.

UNC still faces five charges, including lack of institutional control.

In a statement, athletic director Bubba Cunningham said UNC has "serious concerns about the process" leading to the third notice.

(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
