  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Dedication of Raleigh's new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
EDUCATION

Wake County bracing for school bus stop delays as driver search continues

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Wake County School District is bracing for potential bus stop delays as it deals with a bus driver shortage.

There are 745 bus routes district-wide and 20 of those could be impacted. As a temporary fix to combat the shortage, the district is implementing shared bus routes. That means one bus will be doing multiple runs.

Officials say students and parents could be waiting an extra 15 minutes because of the shared runs.

"Usually, the first group of students live very close to the school so the bus can be first in line when school lets us. They then can come back around in 15 minutes and pick up a second group of students that make live further out from the school," said WCPSS spokesperson Lisa Luten.

The district is down 70 bus drivers going into the new school year and has been taking to social media hoping to drum up job interest.

Wake held two job fairs last week and is hoping to get new bus drivers in rotation in the next few weeks.

"It's important that our bus drivers are qualified and they're safe to drive children, so we'll do a lot of background checks, They'll go to [commercial driver's] license training," explained Luten.

Wake transports 70,000 to 80,000 students each day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolsback to schoolRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
NC State Board of Education approves $2.5M budget cut
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
100 Wake teachers use summer to learn new tech skills
ProjectLift keeps students engaged during the summer months
More Education
Top Stories
LIVE: Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
State retirees will see lower insurance premiums
Preschool teacher charged with indecent liberties
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Dump truck plows into food truck, littering highway
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point
Adult Summer Camp: Because 'Adulting' is hard
Show More
Dad accused of abandoning newborn in parking lot
Verizon reseller to move headquarters to Wake County
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
Police: Teen who live streamed deadly crash likely drank alcohol
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos