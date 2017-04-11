EDUCATION

Wake County Schools installing cameras on buses to monitor students

Wake County Schools are installing cameras on buses to monitor students. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Wake County Public School System is installing cameras inside buses at Green Hope High School Tuesday.

School officials say the cameras are for students' safety and to help retain bus drivers.

The installation is being done while students are on spring break. The district has already installed cameras on at least 80 buses.

School officials say they believe monitoring students on the bus will improve their behavior and keep them safe.

Officials also say they hope it will help with the bus driver shortage.

Former drivers have said student conduct, along with pay, are the reasons they have left the job, according to the district's website.

In addition, if there's an incident on the bus, officials will be able to review the footage as they investigate what happened.

