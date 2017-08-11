EDUCATION

Wake County parents claim school notified them last minute of school bus stop change

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Some Wake County parents learned at the last minute that their children's school bus stop changed locations, leaving students at a new bus stop more than two miles away.

It happened in Knightdale Thursday afternoon.



The Express Bus takes students to magnet schools and parents agree to drive the students to and from a central location for school bus pickup.

Nicole McIntyre said when her 12-year-old son boarded the school bus Thursday morning, the bus driver handed him a letter intended to notify parents of the change that would take effect that afternoon.

When her son was dropped off at the new bus stop after school, he called his unsuspecting mom asking for a ride home since he couldn't walk like he usually would.

That's when McIntyre saw the letter from WCPSS that the bus driver handed her son that morning.

"They already have the responsibility to get our children to and from school," she said. "They don't have to need to deal with the parents as well."

ABC11 has contacted WCPSS about why parents weren't notified of the change in advance, but we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
