Wake County Board of Education approves 2017-18 budget proposal

The Wake County Board of Education has approved a budget proposal for the 2017-18 school year. WCPSS announced Tuesday.The proposal includes a request for an increase of $45.2 million in county appropriation.The total county appropriation request is just over $455.1 million. The proposal now goes before the Wake County Board of Commissioners for consideration.According to WCPSS, local sources provide approximately 33 percent of the school system's revenue. The largest local source is the county appropriation, which accounts for 29 percent.When all sources of funding are combined, the school system's total operating budget is approximately $1.6 billion, including an estimated 60 percent from the state of North Carolina and 7 percent from federal sources, the school system said.The Wake County Board of Commissioners is expected to decide on the county appropriation part of the school system's budget before the June 30 deadline.