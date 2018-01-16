Wake County Board of Education names interim superintendent

The Wake County Board of Education announced Tuesday evening the appointment of Dr. Del Burns as interim superintendent of the Wake County Public School System.Dr. Burns will take office on February 1st. By the end of Dr. Burns' interim contract on June 30th, the Board hopes to have found a permanent replacement for outgoing superintendent Dr. Jim Merrill, who is retiring January 31.Dr. Burns, who previously served as superintendent of WCPSS from 2006-2010, returns to guide the helm of the largest school system in the state throughout this transition of leadership.He's a familiar face to many in Wake County, as he spent the vast majority of his long and successful education career in WCPSS as a special education teacher, assistant principal, principal, associate superintendent, deputy superintendent, and ultimately superintendent.Since leaving WCPSS in 2010, he has started and run his own educational consulting firm, Burns Alliance, which provides coaching, mentoring, and training for administrators in a variety of districts across several states.He has also served as an interim superintendent for several North Carolina school systems including the Alamance-Burlington School System, Edgecombe County Schools, Orange County Schools, and currently the Bertie County Schools.The Board felt that Dr. Burns' 40-plus years of experience in education, track record of success in multiple roles and districts, and familiarity with WCPSS and the Wake County community would suit him perfectly to the interim position.The Board is confident that he will continue to implement the district's vision and build upon the progress of the current administration.Dr. Burns has issued the following statement about accepting the position:"The Wake County Public School System is highly respected across our state and nation. It is an honor to return and serve as interim superintendent during this period of transition. I look forward to working with the Board of Education and the dedicated employees who teach or support those who teach students every day."