EDUCATION

Wake County leaders discuss budget increases

EMBED </>More Videos

County leaders met on Monday to discuss the proposed $1.3 billion budget. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County Board of Commissioners and county leaders met at the Wake County Justice Center Monday to discuss the proposed $1.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2019.

The budget includes:

  • An additional $15 million for affordable housing

  • An additional more than $30 million in operating funds to Wake County Public School System, boosting per-pupil funding to the highest ever


To make up for the boost, Wake County has proposed a 2.9 cent property tax increase.

For homeowners, that means an extra $29 in property taxes for every $100,000 of assessed value.

The budget also includes investments in behavioral healthcare, county operations and partner organizations.

The public will be able to weigh in during the two meetings on May 21.

On June 4, the board is expected to take a vote on adopting the budget.

Click here for the full budget.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationbudgetWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
School districts warn parents ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 release
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
LIST: NC school districts closed for teachers rally on May 16
Cumberland County teachers gear up for Wednesday's rally
More Education
Top Stories
About 6,000 without power in Raleigh due to fallen tree limb
Fuquay-Varina police investigate homicide, suspect in custody
School districts warn parents ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 release
Officials warn beach-goers about rattlesnakes at Outer Banks
Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Update: 33-year-old woman arrested in death of Durham man
Kratom: A dangerous opioid or natural panacea?
Show More
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
Father, son charged in fatal Henderson shooting
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
All five children who were in NC apartment that caught fire have died
More News