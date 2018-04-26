EDUCATION

Wake County schools discuss change in student dress policy

EMBED </>More Videos

There has been mixed reaction so far to a proposed dress code change.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County Public Schools board members are discussing possible changes to the district's dress policy.

"You should be focusing more on the education rather than what people are wearing," said Athens Drive High senior Nestor Martinez.

It's a policy he's run into issues with, about shorts that were deemed too short.

"It wasn't a big deal, but they were making it a big deal," Martinez recalled.

He added that many of his classmates have also faced problems.

"I've noticed a lot of issues that people rebel," Martinez said.

Those issues have been voiced to District 8 Board Member Lindsay Mahaffey.

Off-camera, she explained to ABC11 that parents told her they struggled to find clothing for their children that fit the current policy and complained of inconsistent enforcement.

It's why she suggested using the Portland Public Schools (Oregon) policy as a template.

That policy is more flexible, allowing students to wear tank tops, spaghetti straps, strapless tops and bare midriff tops.

District 5 Board Member Dr. Jim Martin said he believes the time is appropriate to review the code.

"If a lot of dress that I have heard people talk about is suggestive, I'm sorry you've got a problem, it's not the person wearing the clothes that has a problem," Dr. Martin said.

Martin, who also serves as a professor of chemistry at North Carolina State University, added his thoughts on the overall idea of a punishment associated with such a policy.

"The objectification of people, the harassment that's gone on in the #MeToo movement. It's really inappropriate for a dress code to be a punitive policy," Martin explained.

The Portland Public Schools dress policy was implemented two years ago. Harry Esteve, the Director of Strategic Communications and Outreach for Portland Public Schools, said the change has garnered positive feedback.



"It's kind of taken the air out of the tensions that would sometimes arise about students and teachers clashing over what they were wearing," Esteve said.

The Wake County GOP disagreed with a potential change, tweeting its response Thursday morning: "Seems like a good point of discussion for the 2018 election. School board filing opens June 11 ... lots of left wing wackiness happening in Wake County right now."

The discussions represent the very beginning stages of any policy change and came up during an annual review of the student code of conduct which also touched on other unrelated measures.

This idea will go to staff for feedback before making its way back to a Policy Committee to review.

What do you think about the possibility of a change? Vote here to join in on the conversation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdress codewake county schoolsRaleighCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Carolina Hurricanes host fitness day for middle school students
Racist videos prompt investigations from 2 universities
Alumni voicing disappointment with NCCU's new logo
'Merit or quota?' Fmr. official questions teen's Harvard acceptance
More Education
Top Stories
'Distraction scammers' hitting Wake County residents, AG warns
UPDATE: 28-year-old man injured in Raleigh shooting
The dangers of blue light - and do blue light glasses help?
I-Team: Did state agency squander thousands in taxpayer money?
City of Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks are changing location
Triangle resident fed up with speeding, urges call to action
Joe Mazur is live in Texas ahead of the NFL Draft
Government funds spent on steak, seafood, employee parties
Show More
84 people in 19 states sickened amid E. coli outbreak
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Police quickly arrest two in Chapel Hill bank robbery
'He sexually harassed and assaulted me': Ex Panthers employee speaks out
Raleigh police: Man used stun gun to assault employee before robbing store
More News