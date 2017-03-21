Some parents of students attending schools in the Wake County Public School system are expected to protest proposed changes to the calendar and bell schedules at a school board meeting Tuesday.A work session starts at 2:30 p.m. and the board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at district headquarters in Cary.Another important topic that could be brought up is race relations.It comes after a video surfaced of three Leesville Road middle school students on a racist rant.There was also another incident concerning race at Wake Forest High. A viral video shows a student, who said he was the victim of racial harassment, knocking down another student.School officials are trying to come up with better ways to deal with and possibly prevent those types of incidents.Another controversial topic is the proposed calendar changes for eight schools. Some of those schools would change from a track system to traditional calendar.Bell schedules could also change.Heritage and Apex elementary schools, Wake Forest Middle School and Apex High School could see changes to the beginning and end of their day by as little as 10 minutes. North Forest Pines Elementary School could see changes of 90 minutes.School board members are expected to take a vote on the bell schedule Tuesday evening.