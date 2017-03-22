WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Wake school board delays action on school changes

WCPPS calendar change decision is deferred to next meeting in two weeks.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wake County School Board is delaying a decision about changing the calendar at eight schools.

Those schools could change from a track system to traditional calendar.

The board heard from many upset parents, who want to keep their kids in a year-round system.

Bell schedules could also change.

The board voted to send the decision to the student achievement committee.

They meet again in two weeks.

