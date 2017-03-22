Wake school board delays action on school changes

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Wake County School Board is delaying a decision about changing the calendar at eight schools.
Those schools could change from a track system to traditional calendar.
The board heard from many upset parents, who want to keep their kids in a year-round system.
Bell schedules could also change.
The board voted to send the decision to the student achievement committee.
They meet again in two weeks.
