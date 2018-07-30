EDUCATION

Wake Schools still recruiting and hiring weeks before start of school year

WCPSS still needs bus drivers and teachers just weeks before school starts. (WTVD)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
It is crunch time for the Wake County School District, which is still recruiting and hiring staff just weeks before students are returning to class for the traditional school year.

There are dozens of job openings on the district's website, including more than 110 elementary teacher positions.

"We're, very, very hopeful we can have zero vacancy to start the first," said WCPSS Director of Talent Acquisition Jason Kennedy.

The district is also working to fill bus driver openings.

"We want to make sure that we're putting the right people behind the wheel," Kennedy said.

The district isn't able to say how many drivers are needed. But the administration is working to figure out what staff members from last year are returning.

Wake typically has more than 700 bus drivers and this year, four new schools are opening.

The district said it has gone into some school years understaffed because it simply cannot find enough quality applicants.

"It's one of the most important jobs here with Wake County School System, this is transporting our kids," said Kennedy. "That process, to get them on-board and vetted, is a pretty difficult one."

Candidates are required to have a clean driving record. They additionally have to pass a drug and criminal background check.

The district is holding its seventh and final job fair from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at East Millbrook Middle School.
