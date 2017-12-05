The Wake County Public School System school board approved the 2018-19 assignment plan Tuesday night.The board also proposed to approve the plan except for agenda items related to the new Buckhorn Creek Elementary School in Holly Springs.The board will discuss Buckhorn Creek, which has not yet opened, as a separate matter. The board tabled that discussion to another meeting.Earlier Tuesday, the Wake County Board of Education unanimously re-elected Monika Johnson-Hostler as board chair. Dr. Jim Martin was unanimously elected as vice-chair.