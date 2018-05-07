EDUCATION

WCPSS will close May 16 for teacher's rally

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County Schools announced that they will be closed on May 16.

Wake County Schools announced Monday afternoon that they will be closed on May 16th due to a planned teacher's rally.

Officials say the closing will not affect finals and there will be no makeup day. AP exams will take place as scheduled.



Durham and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have also announced they will be closed on the day.

Thousands of teachers are expected to protest at the General Assembly in Raleigh on the 16th when lawmakers reconvene for the legislative short session.

Nearly 800 Durham teachers have pledged not to come to work May 16 and instead travel to the Raleigh to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for an underfunded school systems.

EMBED More News Videos

Nearly 800 Durham teachers have pledged not to go to work May 16.



Education leaders say although North Carolina teaching salaries have gone up slightly year-to-year, the state still ranks among the lowest nationwide in overall teacher pay with the total average salary just under $50,000 per year.

They hope a mass walkout will lead to changes in classroom conditions and education.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
education
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Woman calls police on 2 Native American brothers during college tour
More Education
Top Stories
I-Team in Seattle: What would Amazon HQ2 look like in the Triangle?
Search for killer of Temple University student
16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in Henderson car crash
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Garner police investigate deadly hit-and-run on US 70
Durham Police ID man killed in Sunday shooting
Utz recalling some tortilla chips
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
Show More
Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal
Police looking for 15-year-old suspect after deadly shooting in Sanford
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Cumberland County schools collect supplies for schools affected by tornado
Morrisville police seek info in serious crash near RDU
More News