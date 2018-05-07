WCPSS will close May 16 for teacher's rally

[ALERT] All schools will be closed on Wednesday, May 16, due to a teacher’s rally in Raleigh scheduled for the same day. https://t.co/dsUIaSzwBh



[AVISO] Todas las escuelas de WCPSS estarán cerradas el miércoles, 16 de mayo debido a la manifestación de maestros en Raleigh — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) May 7, 2018

Wake County Schools announced Monday afternoon that they will be closed on May 16th due to a planned teacher's rally.Officials say the closing will not affect finals and there will be no makeup day. AP exams will take place as scheduled.Durham and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have also announced they will be closed on the day.Thousands of teachers are expected to protest at the General Assembly in Raleigh on the 16th when lawmakers reconvene for the legislative short session.Nearly 800 Durham teachers have pledged not to come to work May 16 and instead travel to the Raleigh to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for an underfunded school systems.Education leaders say although North Carolina teaching salaries have gone up slightly year-to-year, the state still ranks among the lowest nationwide in overall teacher pay with the total average salary just under $50,000 per year.They hope a mass walkout will lead to changes in classroom conditions and education.