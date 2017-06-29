EDUCATION

Who is actually in charge of North Carolina public schools?

EMBED </>More Videos

Hearing to be held to determine who is actually in charge of NC public schools (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A court is scheduled to hear a lawsuit challenging North Carolina lawmakers' effort to shift power from the state Board of Education to the elected Republican statewide schools superintendent.

The changes coincide with moves by Republican legislators to curtail the powers of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who's on track to appoint several board members during his first term.

The law passed in December would give new state schools Superintendent Mark Johnson some control over the state's education budget, oversight of charter schools and authority to hire senior-level aides. The changes have been on hold while the lawsuit is pending.

The state education board, currently dominated by Republicans, filed a lawsuit saying the power shift violates the state constitution. A panel of three state judges will hear arguments on Thursday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationpublic schoolwake county schoolsdurham public schoolsschoolRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Science made fun at camp
Campus safety a top priority for new NCCU chancellor
Dr. Johnson Akinleye named new NCCU chancellor
Student-loan servicers under fire from public servants
More Education
Top Stories
Police find 'rare' meth lab at Fayetteville home
Mom angered with United Airlines after she says baby overheated during tarmac delay
Dad locks up daughter to keep her from drugs
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
Coast Guard rescues 4-year-old, adults off NC coast
North Carolina General Assembly approves 'brunch bill'
Driver, pregnant passenger rescued from submerged car
Show More
FBI, RPD helping in search of missing RDU worker
Rash of daylight home burglaries reported in Cary
Lawmakers override Cooper's budget veto
North Carolina's child welfare system getting overhaul
Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage-recusal law
More News
Top Video
Dad locks up daughter to keep her from drugs
Coast Guard rescues 4-year-old, adults off NC coast
Police find 'rare' meth lab at Fayetteville home
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
More Video