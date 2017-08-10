Zebulon putting 'Teachers First' with new school supply drive

ZEBULON (WTVD) --Pencils, paper, markers, notebooks. These and other school essentials will, unfortunately, be in short supply in far too many classrooms as the new school year arrives.
But in the eastern Wake County town of Zebulon, a new effort is underway to change that -- with your help.
The Zebulon Chamber of Commerce has launched "Teachers First," a school supply donation drive aimed at helping local teachers and their students start the new year off right.
This year's pilot program is focusing on Zebulon's four elementary schools.
"By helping our teachers we are helping our students, which is helping our families," said Chamber President and CEO Denise Nowell. "We look forward to expanding this to all the schools in our area in years to come."
School supplies will be collected until August 18 in bins at several locations around town: the Zebulon Chamber office at 815 North Arendell Avenue, Walmart, Food Lion, and Carly C's.
"This is a joint effort with local businesses, as well as the community," said Nowell.
The culmination will come on Tuesday, August 22, when teachers who have pre-registered can come to the Zebulon Community Center to "shop" for the free supplies they need to fill their classroom.
For a full list of the supplies needed, check out this link: Teachers First School Supply Drive