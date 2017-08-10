EDUCATION

Zebulon putting 'Teachers First' with new school supply drive

John Clark
ZEBULON (WTVD) --
Pencils, paper, markers, notebooks. These and other school essentials will, unfortunately, be in short supply in far too many classrooms as the new school year arrives.

But in the eastern Wake County town of Zebulon, a new effort is underway to change that -- with your help.

The Zebulon Chamber of Commerce has launched "Teachers First," a school supply donation drive aimed at helping local teachers and their students start the new year off right.

This year's pilot program is focusing on Zebulon's four elementary schools.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"By helping our teachers we are helping our students, which is helping our families," said Chamber President and CEO Denise Nowell. "We look forward to expanding this to all the schools in our area in years to come."

School supplies will be collected until August 18 in bins at several locations around town: the Zebulon Chamber office at 815 North Arendell Avenue, Walmart, Food Lion, and Carly C's.

"This is a joint effort with local businesses, as well as the community," said Nowell.

The culmination will come on Tuesday, August 22, when teachers who have pre-registered can come to the Zebulon Community Center to "shop" for the free supplies they need to fill their classroom.

For a full list of the supplies needed, check out this link: Teachers First School Supply Drive
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschoolsstudentsshoppingZebulon
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Professor wears armor after campus allows concealed carry
No easy options in Wake Co. class-size reduction talks
Shaw University welcomes 'record setting' freshman class
How to donate to governor's school supply drive
More Education
Top Stories
Sheriff: Fisherman finds unresponsive person near Cape Fear River
Police: Fayetteville woman murders 74-year-old roommate
NC woman on Honduras return: 'I will never go to Central America'
Triangle preps as war of words with North Korea simmers
High school football player killed by log during drill
President Trump calls opioid crisis 'national emergency'
Trump says maybe his 'fire and fury' warning wasn't tough enough
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Show More
Conviction upheld for man who put pig mask on dead ex-wife
Duke's Coach K to have knee replaced; team trip canceled
Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship
Cary karate instructor makes hall of fame
NCSU lab brews unique beer with wild wasp, bee yeast
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos