Elderly wife killed, husband severely burned in violent home invasion

Two bundles of flowers have been placed down in memory of Nancy Alford.

By
LITTLETON, NC (WTVD) --
An elderly couple became victims of a home invasion, kidnapping and fire on Friday.

Nancy Alford was killed in the fire and her husband, Rev. John Alford, was severely burned.

Wallace Brown, a former state trooper and longtime friend said, "There wasn't a nicer couple in the world that I know of. I can't imagine anybody dying that kind of death, especially from somebody who's not worth a dime. It's terrible, terrible."

Investigators said one intruder beat up John. Nancy was then kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from a bank. When she was taken home the house caught on fire and Nancy died inside.

Kim Jones has delivered their newspaper for years. She came by the home and offered her prayers and condolences at the foot of the driveway.

She has known the couple since childhood.

"Our Sunday school class used to come here for picnics. He used to give us cookouts," said Jones. "It's very tragic, very heartbreaking."


Friends said the reverend had open heart surgery not long ago and has been recovering at home.

He is now at UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
Concord Baptist Association posted on Facebook, "John is in stable condition with second degree burns."

No arrests have been made and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Two bundles of flowers have been placed at the couple's home in memory of Nancy Alford.

"I hope they get them whoever it was. Give them what they deserve. John Alford didn't deserve this. He was a preacher and a good person," said Wallace Brown.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities said that they located the silver, 2011 Mercedes that was linked to the death of a pastor's wife.

There will be a candlelight vigil for the couple Friday.

Related: Car linked to death of pastor's wife has been located
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville man charged after police confiscate large amount of drugs
Troopers report more than 400 collisions since snow blew in
Dog dies after being placed in overhead bin on United flight, airline confirms
Police: Two charged in string of Raleigh robberies
NCGOP ups ante vs. Governor Cooper, calls for federal investigation
Car linked to death of pastor's wife has been located
Driver killed, multiple injured after bus carrying high schoolers crashes into ravine
Hours after being fired, emotional Tillerson tells his side of the story
Show More
Woman charged with threatening to bomb NC middle school
Reports: Toys R' Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Snow has moved along, now when will we warm up?
WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with DWI in North Carolina
NC bases had at least 39 kid-on-kid sex assault reports
More News
Photos
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos