Elderly woman hit, killed in Lillington intersection; investigation ongoing

LILLINGTON (WTVD) --
An elderly woman was killed while crossing a street in Lillington Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just before 11:30 at the intersection of Front and Main Streets.

Officers said speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash at this time, adding that an investigation is ongoing and the driver may be charged.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

--------------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
woman killedpedestrian killedLillington
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
BUNDLE UP! Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Deer euthanized after getting stuck inside Durham mall
Dog stays alone with deceased owner for days
50 employees fired for not getting flu shot
Firefighters battle blaze at Durham metal recycling yard
Conflicting messages muddy probe of alleged state-fair assault
Wake cat shelter full, animals need Thanksgiving home
Student gets a forever family after asking teacher to adopt him
Show More
NC girl hurt after car crashes into home, displaces family
HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH: Long lines at RDU, wet roads
Missing 12-year-old girl found in Fayetteville
Dramatic video shows North Korean defector's escape
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 found
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
More Photos