Eleven-year-old dies in Wendell car crash

WENDELL, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities are investigating a crash after an 11-year-old died as a result of it.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday at Applewhite Road in Wendell, North Carolina.
Troopers said that Aaron Bryant died when the vehicle he rode on crashed into a pickup truck.
Both the vehicles were overturned, it is yet unclear how it happened.
The mother suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
