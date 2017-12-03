Eleven-year-old dies in Wendell car crash

(Shutterstock)

WENDELL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a crash after an 11-year-old died as a result of it.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday at Applewhite Road in Wendell, North Carolina.

Troopers said that Aaron Bryant died when the vehicle he rode on crashed into a pickup truck.

Both the vehicles were overturned, it is yet unclear how it happened.

The mother suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

