$350 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs

Mega Millions and Powerball are enticing players with massive jackpots this week.

If you're feeling lucky, you have back-to-back chances to strike it rich with multi-million dollar lottery jackpots up for grabs.

The drawing for a $350 million Mega Millions jackpot happens Tuesday night, followed by a $307 million Powerball drawing Wednesday.

The one-time, lump-sum cash payouts would be about $218 million and $193 million, respectively.

Should someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot, it would be the seventh-largest in the history of the game.
