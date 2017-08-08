$350 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs

If you're feeling lucky, you have back-to-back chances to strike it rich with multi-million dollar lottery jackpots up for grabs.The drawing for a $350 million Mega Millions jackpot happens Tuesday night, followed by a $307 million Powerball drawing Wednesday.The one-time, lump-sum cash payouts would be about $218 million and $193 million, respectively.Should someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot, it would be the seventh-largest in the history of the game.