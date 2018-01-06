14 Disney things we're looking forward to in 2018

This story originally appeared on Oh My Disney and is reprinted with permission.
Get pumped, everybody! 2018 is going to be an amazing year for Disney fans, with lots to look forward to. Here is everything we can expect in the year ahead:
1. MARVEL'S BLACK PANTHER
This sure-to-be-epic movie makes its way into theatres on February 16. We'll be watching the trailer every day until then. Check here for tickets!
2. FROZEN ON BROADWAY
Performances begin February 22, and the show opens on March 22. While you're waiting, check out these stills of the magical production! We can't let our excitement for this one go.
3. A WRINKLE IN TIME
This hits theatres March 9, and we are so ready to see the incredible cast in action, under the direction of the incomparable Ava DuVernay. Here's the trailer, if you just can't wait 'til then! For tickets, keep checking here.
4. STAR WARS DAY AT SEA
This galactic adventure returns to Disney Cruise Lines January to April. Read all about the incredible time we had at this year's Star Wars Day at Sea here.
5. AMERICAN IDOL
The television classic comes to ABC on March 11, and we can't wait to see what this judging team brings to the table. We're ready to meet the next generation of stars!
6. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR
If the trailer made us lose all our remaining chill, just wait until May 4 when this film comes out.
7. SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY
On May 25, Han Solo is back!
8. PIXAR FEST
Celebrate everything you love about Pixar at Disneyland Resort in spring of 2018.
9. PIXAR PIER
Debuting at Disney California Adventure summer 2018, Pixar Pier is going to be an incredible place. We can't wait to ride the Incredicoaster!
10. TOY STORY LAND
Get a sneak peek at the land coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort this summer.
11. THE INCREDIBLES 2
Have you seen the trailer for the film, out June 15, yet? If not, you must go watch it now!
12. THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS
This movie looks so whimsical and magical, and we cannot wait to see it in theatres November 2!
13. RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2
Oh My Disney gets mentioned in this movie, and we are oh-so ready for it! November 21 is the day our dreams of being in a Disney movie finally come true.
14. MARY POPPINS RETURNS
On December 25, Mary Poppins Returns will grace all of our lives. It's going to be hard to wait that long!
