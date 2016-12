Tune in tonight as "20/20" airs a special report on the lives and legacies of singer George Michael and actress Carrie Fisher."Two Greats: Their Amazing Lives & Final Hours airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.The hour-long program features the latest news about the untimely deaths of these great stars and looks back on their lives."20/20" is anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir. David Sloan is senior executive producer.