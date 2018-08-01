PROMOTIONS

3-Day Sweepstakes: Win a VIP Experience to Janet Jackson Tour

RALEIGH, NC --
Enter in the ABC11 and Live Nation's VIP Experience to Janet Jackson: State of the World Tour Sweepstakes!

The concert will be coming to the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, NC on August 1, 2018 @ 8pm.

Prizes:
One grand prize winner will receive two front row tickets as well as a "Meet and Greet" with Janet Jackson.
Two runner-ups will each receive two lawn tickets for the concert.

How to Enter:
Visit https://abc11.tv/2uZHBZJ, verify you are an adult, check the "I accept the terms and conditions" box, and then click to submit.

Sweepstakes Information:
The contest runs July 25, 2018 - July 27, 2018 at 4pm. Winners will be notified, and then announced on this page after the sweepstakes ends.
*Update* - WINNERS: Gina Whitted and John Luckado!
