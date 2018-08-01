3-Day Sweepstakes: Win a VIP Experience to Janet Jackson Tour

Enter in the ABC11 and Live Nation's VIP Experience to Janet Jackson: State of the World Tour Sweepstakes!The concert will be coming to the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, NC on August 1, 2018 @ 8pm.One grand prize winner will receive two front row tickets as well as a "Meet and Greet" with Janet Jackson.Two runner-ups will each receive two lawn tickets for the concert.Visit, verify you are an adult, check the "I accept the terms and conditions" box, and then click to submit.The contest runs July 25, 2018 - July 27, 2018 at 4pm. Winners will be notified, and then announced on this page after the sweepstakes ends.*Update* - WINNERS: Gina Whitted and John Luckado!