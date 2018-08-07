4 NC pitmasters compete on Food Network show

RALEIGH (WTVD) --UPDATE: Adam Hughes of Edenton emerged victorious in the Chopped Grill Masters competition.
Four North Carolina pitmasters are competing on the Food Network show Chopped Grill Masters on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
"It was very intense," saidThe Pit executive chef Melanie Dunia. "Overall, I really enjoyed it!"
The four battling it out included:
- From Raleigh- Melanie Dunia, The Pit Authentic Barbecue Executive Chef
- From Knightdale- Chris Prieto, who will soon open his first restaurant Prime Barbecue
- From Benson- Jerry Stephenson, owner of Redneck BBQ Lab
- From Edenton- Adam Hughes, a general contractor who spends his weekends participating in BBQ competitions under the name 'Old Colony Smokehouse'
"There are four mystery ingredients in each basket and you have to make a dish with those ingredients in the time," Dunia said. "The time is real! It's 20 or 30-minute rounds and the time-it's real!" she said.
All four competed to win the Food Network show, and an opportunity to make it to the final which airs on August 28. They are hoping to represent the Tarheel state against other pitmasters from Kansas City, Texas, and Memphis.