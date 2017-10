5 local corn mazes worth checking out

EMBED >More News Videos Farmer Ganyard at Upchurch Farm

Naylor Family Farm and Corn Maze

2521 Louis Stephens Dr, Cary, NC 27519Features: Pumpkins, hayride, corn maze, cotton, animals, and moreHours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday10 a.m. - 6 p.m. SundayCost: $14.95 per person age 2 and upPhone: (919) 886-9519Website: http://upchurch.farm/ Cedar Creek Farm, 5011 Kiger Rd, Rougemont, NC 27572Features: One of largest Cornfield mazes in North Carolina - 12-acre adventurous maze and a 2-acre interactive children's maze - hayrides, pumpkins, fall decorations, farm animals.Hours: Fridays 3-8 p.m.Saturday 10-8 p.m.Sunday 1-7 p.m.Closing October 29thCost: Age 3 and up $11Phone: (919) 732-8065Website: http://www.mckeemaze.com/ 3175 Benson Road, (Hwy. 50 South) Garner, NC 27529Features: Corn maze, wooden playground, hayrides, mini-golf, and moreHours: Friday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.Sunday noon-8 p.m.Closing November 11Cost: Age 6 and up $ 12Age 3-5 $62 and under -free with paid adultPhone: (919) 779-4765Website: http://www.kenskornycornmaze.com/ 6701 Good Hope Church Road, Cary, 27519Features: Corn maze, corn cannon, pumpkin launcher, tube swing, hay mountain, and more.Hours: Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.Cost: $10.00 per person (age 3 and over)Phone: (919) 467-3004Website: http://phillipsfarmsofcary.com/ 6016 US 401 North, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526Features: Corn maze, gem mining, jump pad, farm animals, pumpkins, hayrides, and moreHours: Friday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.Saturday 9 a.m. - 6p.m.Sunday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.Close November 5Cost: $18 per person (2 and under free)Phone: (910) 249-2258Website: http://www.naylorfamilyfarm.com/