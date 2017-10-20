ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 local corn mazes worth checking out

Robert Gray
Farmer Ganyard at Upchurch Farm
Farmer Ganyard at Upchurch Farm


2521 Louis Stephens Dr, Cary, NC 27519

Features: Pumpkins, hayride, corn maze, cotton, animals, and more

Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $14.95 per person age 2 and up

Phone: (919) 886-9519

Website: http://upchurch.farm/

McKee's CornField Maze
McKee's CornField Maze


Cedar Creek Farm, 5011 Kiger Rd, Rougemont, NC 27572

Features: One of largest Cornfield mazes in North Carolina - 12-acre adventurous maze and a 2-acre interactive children's maze - hayrides, pumpkins, fall decorations, farm animals.

Hours: Fridays 3-8 p.m.
Saturday 10-8 p.m.
Sunday 1-7 p.m.
Closing October 29th

Cost: Age 3 and up $11

Phone: (919) 732-8065

Website: http://www.mckeemaze.com/

Ken's Korny Corn Maze
Ken's Korny Corn Maze


3175 Benson Road, (Hwy. 50 South) Garner, NC 27529

Features: Corn maze, wooden playground, hayrides, mini-golf, and more

Hours: Friday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday noon-8 p.m.
Closing November 11

Cost: Age 6 and up $ 12
Age 3-5 $6
2 and under -free with paid adult

Phone: (919) 779-4765

Website: http://www.kenskornycornmaze.com/

Phillips Farms
Phillips Farms


6701 Good Hope Church Road, Cary, 27519

Features: Corn maze, corn cannon, pumpkin launcher, tube swing, hay mountain, and more.

Hours: Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $10.00 per person (age 3 and over)

Phone: (919) 467-3004

Website: http://phillipsfarmsofcary.com/

Naylor Family Farm and Corn Maze
Naylor Family Farm and Corn Maze


6016 US 401 North, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

Features: Corn maze, gem mining, jump pad, farm animals, pumpkins, hayrides, and more

Hours: Friday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. - 6p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Close November 5

Cost: $18 per person (2 and under free)

Phone: (910) 249-2258

Website: http://www.naylorfamilyfarm.com/
