5 local corn mazes worth checking out

2521 Louis Stephens Dr, Cary, NC 27519
Features: Pumpkins, hayride, corn maze, cotton, animals, and more
Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $14.95 per person age 2 and up
Phone: (919) 886-9519
Website: http://upchurch.farm/
McKee's CornField Maze
Cedar Creek Farm, 5011 Kiger Rd, Rougemont, NC 27572
Features: One of largest Cornfield mazes in North Carolina - 12-acre adventurous maze and a 2-acre interactive children's maze - hayrides, pumpkins, fall decorations, farm animals.
Hours: Fridays 3-8 p.m.
Saturday 10-8 p.m.
Sunday 1-7 p.m.
Closing October 29th
Cost: Age 3 and up $11
Phone: (919) 732-8065
Website: http://www.mckeemaze.com/
Ken's Korny Corn Maze
3175 Benson Road, (Hwy. 50 South) Garner, NC 27529
Features: Corn maze, wooden playground, hayrides, mini-golf, and more
Hours: Friday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday noon-8 p.m.
Closing November 11
Cost: Age 6 and up $ 12
Age 3-5 $6
2 and under -free with paid adult
Phone: (919) 779-4765
Website: http://www.kenskornycornmaze.com/
Phillips Farms
6701 Good Hope Church Road, Cary, 27519
Features: Corn maze, corn cannon, pumpkin launcher, tube swing, hay mountain, and more.
Hours: Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $10.00 per person (age 3 and over)
Phone: (919) 467-3004
Website: http://phillipsfarmsofcary.com/
Naylor Family Farm and Corn Maze
6016 US 401 North, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
Features: Corn maze, gem mining, jump pad, farm animals, pumpkins, hayrides, and more
Hours: Friday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. - 6p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Close November 5
Cost: $18 per person (2 and under free)
Phone: (910) 249-2258
Website: http://www.naylorfamilyfarm.com/