Fayetteville 8-year-old inspiring kids to focus on school by rapping

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
8-year-old Jasiah Robinson is an aspiring rapper, but she's not singing about how much money she has in her piggy bank.

She's picking up the mic because she wants to encourage other kids like her to stay focused on their education.

Jasiah's mother, Juanita Robinson, is a preschool teacher and couldn't be prouder of her daughter who just recorded a song called "Book Smart."

"I'm trying to not only to instill these values in her but its something that all kids could benefit from," Juanita said.

Check out Jasiah's single "Book Smart" below.

