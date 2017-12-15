ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

A-listers reportedly planning awards season fashion blackout to protest sexual harassment

EMBED </>More Videos

Several high-profile actresses will reportedly wear black to this season's awards shows in a show of solidarity against sexual misconduct.

LOS ANGELES --
This awards season, the boldest color on the red carpet might be black.

According to a report from People, several high-profile women in Hollywood are planning to wear all black to awards shows to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Sources tell People that the protest is slated to begin with the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 and could continue well into the season. The growing group of women planning to demonstrate reportedly includes Golden Globe nominees and presenters.

The demonstration comes after a watershed period during which dozens of men in media, entertainment, journalism, politics and business have been accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct. Among those felled by the accusations are cinema mogul Harvey Weinstein, former NBC anchor Matt Lauer, comedian Louis CK and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

In the wake of allegations against Weinstein, a social media campaign encouraged women to use the hashtag #MeToo to describe their experiences with sexual misconduct in an effort to encourage open conversation about the ubiquity of sexual harassment.

SEE ALSO: 'Silence Breakers' fueling #MeToo movement named TIME Person of the Year

While the hashtag has been around for over a decade, entertainers like Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan brought it to the forefront of the dialogue surrounding sexual misconduct.

By early December, the hashtag had been used more than 3 million times in 85 countries, according to Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentaward showsgolden globe awardssexual misconducthollywoodprotestfashion
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Premiere date announced and 1st official photo of 'Roseanne' revival!
Check out our new ABC11 app!
What the Disney-Fox acquisition means for entertainment
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman pulled from house fire in Durham
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
Suspect in Raleigh Waffle House shooting found dead
SPECIAL DELIVERY: 20lbs of pot shipped to Spring Lake business
Wilson boy waiting for kidney transplant loves to get cards
Photos: 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winners
GOP unveils sweeping tax plan
Panthers owner Jerry Richardson under investigation for workplace misconduct
Show More
Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia
Police: Child severely burned with heating pad in diaper
North Carolina man charged in 9-month-old's death
A long life well lived: Clinton man dies at 109
Man fed up with package thefts rigs box with shotgun blanks
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday Dec. 15, 2017
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
Police investigating armed robbery at Wake Forest home
Several Wake County business owners out money after holiday shopping expo sham
More Video