ABBA says it records 2 songs, first new material in 35 years

ABBA in the Japanese garden of their hotel in Tokyo circa 1980 (Credit: AP photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)

LONDON --
Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA say they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The Swedish pop supergroup says it has recorded two new songs, including one entitled "I Still Have Faith in You."

The news was announced Friday in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

ABBA had big hits in the 1970s with songs including "Waterloo" and "Dancing Queen" before splitting up in 1982. The band's statement said the members reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars and decided to go back into the studio.

They said it was "an extremely joyous experience."

The band says "I Still Have Faith In You" will be performed by the group's holograms in a December TV special.
