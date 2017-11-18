  • LIVE VIDEO Watch Live: ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh
  • LIVE VIDEO Raleigh Christmas Parade behind the scenes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dead at 64

Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of AC/DC, has died at age 64. Young, along with his brother Angus, founded the Australian rock band in 1972. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

NEW YORK --
Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64.

AC/DC announced the death on their official Facebook page and website Saturday. The posts did not say when or where Young died.

Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A statement says he died peacefully with his family by his side.

Band representatives didn't immediately return emails seeking comment. Young formed the group with his brother, Angus.

AC/DC were remarkably consistent for over 40 years with its mix of driving hard rock and bluesy shuffles, selling over 200 million albums, surviving the loss of its first singer and creating one of the greatest rock records ever in "Back in Black," the world's second best-selling album behind Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Woman must pay Katy Perry for interfering with convent sale
Roxboro teen, grandmother compete on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Watch Live: Raleigh Christmas Parade
Watch the Raleigh Christmas Parade and enter our sweepstakes!
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 helper elves: Collecting your letters to Santa
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Clayton police search for robbery suspects
Murder investigation underway in Durham
Show More
One fire fighter injured, 9 displaced in Raleigh fire
Amber Alert canceled for missing 21-month-old Robeson County boy
Police increase security for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Woman must pay Katy Perry for interfering with convent sale
Johnston County woman, dog perish in house fire
More News
Photos
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
More Photos