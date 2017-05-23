ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

James Bond actor Roger Moore has passed away

British actor Roger Moore signs an autograph in his book "The World is My Bond". (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

British actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

His family said in a statement he died in Switzerland. He was 89.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated," his family posted on his official Twitter account Tuesday morning.


IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
'Dancing with the Stars' finalists seek redemption before finale
Rachel makes connections as drama starts between the men on 'The Bachelorette'
Loretta Lynn reschedules Durham concert for September
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
No death penalty for teen accused of decapitating mom
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Duke lecturer arrested at Confederate rally
Flood watch today. 1-3" of additional rain possible
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Manchester terror attack
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Trump calls out 'evil losers' behind deadly Manchester blast
Show More
Durham Freeway closure postponed
Raeford trucker charged in death of bicycle rider
Raleigh mayor to host GoRaleigh grand opening
Arrest made in shooting at Raleigh park
Senate plan could make driver's education upfront costs soar
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
More Photos