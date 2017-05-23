With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

British actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has passed away after a battle with cancer.His family said in a statement he died in Switzerland. He was 89."With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated," his family posted on his official Twitter account Tuesday morning.