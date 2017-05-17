Actors wanted: TV show looking for extras in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --If you dream of being on television, here's your chance.
The TNT series Good Behavior is filming a Christmas episode starting Thursday in Wilmington.
The series is in need of real families - children, teens, and adults - of all ethnicities, ages 6 and up, to be paid extras.
You must be able to provide your own business, business-casual, or winter-dressy attire.
The pay is $64 for up to eight hours. Extras will be paid time-and-a-half for every hour after that.
Call time could be as early as 5:30 a.m.
If you're interested, send an email to TWCasting.GBS2@gmail.com with the subject line: Palermo Patron 05.19
In your email, you should include a recent photo, height, weight, wardrobe sizes, location, contact information, and description of any tattoos or piercings.
