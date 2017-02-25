  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Congressman G. K. Butterfield hosts community discussion in Durham
Actress Meryl Streep could nab her fourth Oscar

Streep currently holds the record for most nominated actress in Oscar history. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

LOS ANGELES --
With more nominations (20 total) than any actress - living or dead - Streep has amassed three Oscars in just over three decades. She received her first nomination in 1979 and won her first statuette the following year as a supporting actress in Robert Benton's Kramer vs. Kramer. The film received rave reviews, making her a star. She garnered two more Oscar wins for best actress - one for Sophie's Choice in 1983 and a third for The Iron Lady in 2012.

Streep could get her fourth Oscar win this year for her role as the lead in Florence Foster Jenkins, a British biographical comedy-drama film. Should she win, she would tie with actress Katharine Hepburn for most wins by any actor.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
