Adam West, known as TV's 'Batman' in the 1960s, dies at 88

Actor Adam West, shown in costume on January 23, 1966, stars as the Caped Crusader on the new "Batman" television series.In a Nov. 17, 2012 file photo, he arrives at Variety Power. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Adam West, best known for TV's "Batman" in the 1960s, has died at the age of 88, his family confirmed Saturday.

The American actor passed away Friday night in Los Angeles after a battle with leukemia.

"He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today."

West's credits include "The Three Stooges," "The Outlaw is Coming," and the 1962 film "Geronimo," and he received continued success in the ABC series Batman.

He also did voice over work for more recent shows such as The Fairly OddParents, The Simpsons, and Family Guy.

