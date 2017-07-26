Summer camp was fun as a kid, but wouldn't it be more fun with booze?The Museum of Life and Science in Durham thinks so, and is hosting its first ever Adult Summer Camp on Thursday.The fundraising event will feature s'mores, friendship bracelets, a climbing wall, archery, treehouses, locally-produced alcohol and perhaps most importantly, no children.Ro Rode, manager for fundraising events at the museum, said the camp is designed to remove the hesitation adults sometimes feel about interacting with the museum exhibits."They never want to play with the exhibits because I think they're a little nervous they'll kick a kid off of something, which nobody really wants to do," Rode said. "The goal of Adult Summer Camp is to give permission to adults to play like kids in the museum."All of the usual indoor and outdoor exhibits will be open for attendees along with a few new ones. Local vendors will set up shop and a bar will be available with beer, wine and summer-themed mixed drinks.Adult Summer camp is the latest event in the museum's AfterHours series, which is designed for adults above the legal drinking age. The series has previously hosted workshops on the science of beer, wine and food.Rode said all of the AfterHours events are fundraisers for the museum, with proceeds supporting its upkeep and various exhibits."It helps pay our light bill, it helps feed our animals," Rode said. "So you really are being a part of the museum. And we really appreciate everyone who buys a ticket to our events."Adult Summer Camp will be held from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 27th. Tickets for the event have already sold out, but you can join the choir of commenters looking for second-hand tickets on the