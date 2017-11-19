ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

AMAs reflect year in pop music, where male acts dominated

Drake accepts the award for favorite album rap/hip-hop for "Views" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The performers at the 2017 American Music Awards are evenly split between men and women, but the nominees? Not so much.

In categories like artist of the year and favorite pop/rock album, where men and women compete, no female acts are in contention. Other categories where male acts dominate include video of the year, tour of the year, favorite country album and favorite soul/R&B song.

Halsey is the only female act nominated for favorite pop/rock song and collaboration of the year, both for the Chainsmokers' No. 1 hit, "Closer." Halsey is the song's featured guest.

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels is the only woman up for new artist of the year.

Sunday's AMAs are a reflection of the year in pop music - no woman hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017 until Taylor Swift and Cardi B did so in September. This year's pop charts have been dominated by rap, a field where women are a rarity.

Rock and country songs also have performed well this year and are genres where male acts have outperformed female acts.

Bruno Mars is the top contender at the AMAs with eight nominations, while Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Drake, the Chainsmokers and the Weeknd all earned five nominations apiece. All of those acts aside from the Weeknd are nominated for artist of the year.

Mars' No. 1 hit, "That's What I Like," earned him nominations for favorite soul/R&B song and video of the year. His album, "24K Magic," is nominated in both the pop/rock and soul/R&B categories. He will also compete for favorite male artist in both genres.

Mars won't attend the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles because he's on tour in South America. But the room will be filled with other big stars: Lady Gaga, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez and Diana Ross will perform.

Ross will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the show, hosted by her daughter, Golden Globe-winning "black-ish" actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

Christina Aguilera will perform a medley of Whitney Houston's hits to mark the 25th anniversary of Houston's film "The Bodyguard." Imagine Dragons, Demi Lovato, BTS, Nick Jonas, Niall Horan, Khalid and Portgual. The Man will also hit the stage. Collaborative performances include Alessia Cara and Zedd, and Alesso with Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line and watt.

Nominees for favorite female pop/rock artist include Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Cara. Rihanna is also nominated for favorite female soul/R&B artist, where she will compete with Beyonce and Kehlani. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert, who was snubbed in the country album category, are up for favorite female country artist.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicaward shows
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
MoviePass pushes more people to the theaters
AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dead at 64
Woman must pay Katy Perry for interfering with convent sale
Roxboro teen, grandmother compete on 'Wheel of Fortune'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Two injured in shooting at Raleigh restaurant
Man fatally hit in Fayetteville
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital
Vigil for slain Durham pastor renews calls for justice
Show More
4 accused of stealing 10 firearms from Fayetteville home
Vigil remembers Durham teen gunned down Wednesday
Arrest made in deadly Weaver St. shooting in Durham
Henderson police shoot, chase suspects after woman shot
Cocaine, marijuana and gun seized during I-95 stop
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
More Photos