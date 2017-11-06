ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'American Idol' premiere date announced

The reboot will feature judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. (KTRK)

American Idol is back and it has a new home on ABC.

Ryan Seacrest announced on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday morning that the reboot of the popular talent show will premiere on Sunday, March 11.

The reboot will feature judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Seacrest will return as host of the series which launched his career back in 2002.

