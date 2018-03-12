American Idol talent from North Carolina

Many American Idol contestants, finalists and winners have come from North Carolina.
Here's how you can catch the latest American Idol on ABC11
Here is a list of the past American Idol contestants from North Carolina:
Name: Clay Aiken
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Age: 24
Season: 2
Year: 2003
Place: Runner-up
Name: Scotty McCreery
Hometown: Garner, North Carolina
Age: 17
Season: 10
Year: 2011
Place: Winner
Name: Chris Daughtry
Hometown: McLeansville, North Carolina
Age: 26
Season: 5
Year: 2006
Place: 4th
Name: Bucky Covington
Hometown: Rockingham, North Carolina
Age: 28
Season: 5
Year: 2006
Place: 8th
Name: Anoop Desai
Hometown: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Age: 21
Season: 8
Year: 2009
Place: 6th-7th
Name: Fantasia Barrino
Hometown: High Point, North Carolina
Age: 19
Season: 3
Year: 2004
Place: Winner
Name: Kellie Pickler
Hometown: Albemarle, North Carolina
Age: 19
Season: 5
Year: 2006
Place: 6th
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idolNorth Carolina
entertainmentamerican idolNorth Carolina