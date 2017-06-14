ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Bachelor in Paradise' star breaks silence on alleged misconduct

Corinne is 24, works as a business owner, and lives in Miami, FL. (ABC)

After the production of "Bachelor in Paradise" was suspended amid allegations of misconduct, contestant Corrine Olympios released the following statement.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

The cast for the current season was announced last week. Several women from the last season of "The Bachelor" were among the female contestants including Raven Gates, Olympios, Alexis Waters and Jasmine Goode. DeMario Jackson, who was recently eliminated on the current season of "The Bachelorette," was revealed to be one of the men on the show.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbachelor in paradisetelevision
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
General Hospital is a repeat today due to Special Report
Watch the Olaf's Frozen Adventure trailer
Ice Cube receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Get ready, 'American Idol' auditions are coming to NC!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Central grad among those injured at baseball shooting
Neighbors stunned by 3rd child shooting in Durham
What we know: The suspect in the baseball shooting
Gunman wounds lawmaker, then killed by police
Multiple people shot in SF at UPS facility
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife sentenced
Insurers: We're off the hook, Duke knew coal ash risk
Show More
Elderly man drowns after his riding lawnmower overturns
Panthers minicamp day 2 highlights
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
12 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise
Three-year-old girl critically hurt in Fayetteville crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos