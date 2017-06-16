Bat-Signal lights up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West

LOS ANGELES --Los Angeles is honoring actor Adam West with a proper send-off Thursday night by lighting the Bat-Signal at City Hall.
West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the 1960 television series, died Friday at the age of 88.
In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman's winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman's help.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the Bat-Signal will be lit at City Hall, using the hashtag #BrightKnight on Twitter. The iconic signal will be projected onto the tower of L.A. City Hall at Spring Street at 9 p.m.
Join us at City Hall to pay tribute to Hollywood legend Adam West & light the bat-signal for the #BrightKnight. pic.twitter.com/7USpxg70r7— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 15, 2017
Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West's children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as "The Bright Knight."
In a press release, DC Comics encouraged attending fans "to don their best Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West's signature role as the true crimefighter."
For more information on the event, visit www.dccomics.com.
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
The Associated Press contributed to this report.