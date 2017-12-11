  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Mario Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations

NEW YORK --
Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.

The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior.

A spokesperson for Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group says an employee reported inappropriate behavior by Batali in October. The company told Eater it was the first formal complaint against Batali and that he was reprimanded and required to attend training.

ABC said Monday that it has asked Batali to step away from the show, "The Chew" while the allegations are investigated.
