ENTERTAINMENT

Hilarious moment as BBC live interview interrupted by two adorable kids

The BBC logo is displayed above the main entrance to Television Centre on October 18, 2007 in London, England. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty)

In a hilarious clip, a BBC guest expert's kids interrupted a live stream by acting up in the background.

Professor Robert Kelly was being interviewed live about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, when his children burst in.


First a toddler entered into the room, performing a dance behind the BBC World News interviewee, followed shortly after by a baby in a walker.

The broadcaster continued to ask his next question while pointing out: "... I think one of your children has just walked in."

Seconds later, a woman rushed in and scooped up the mischievous pair of children in her arms.

"Pardon me, my apologies," said the professor as the kids were rushed out.
Related Topics:
entertainmentfunny videochildrenfeel goodtelevision
Load Comments
ENTERTAINMENT
Celebs reflect on International Women's Day
Car in which Tupac Shakur was shot is for sale
Jimmy Kimmel's inside story of Oscars finale
PHOTOS: Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals
Serve these nominee-themed dishes at your Oscars party!
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Wake Forest HS grad lands dream role on Broadway
Sneak peek of the new Avatar land at Disney World
Ed Sheeran announces North Carolina concert dates
Scarlett Johansson files for divorce from Romain Dauriac
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
How much snow will we see this weekend?
Girlfriend of avowed NC Satanist sentenced for deaths
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
Candlelight vigil tonight for murdered mom
Chatham Co. band teacher charged with sex with student
Lottery funds sought for school construction, principal pay
In Garner meeting, immigrants express deportation fears
Show More
Roy Williams takes a swipe at President Trump in NY
NC health officials: 17 new flu deaths in the last week
NC cop pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Raleigh officers involved in shooting won't be charged
Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos