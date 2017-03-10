In a hilarious clip, a BBC guest expert's kids interrupted a live stream by acting up in the background.Professor Robert Kelly was being interviewed live about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, when his children burst in.First a toddler entered into the room, performing a dance behind the BBC World News interviewee, followed shortly after by a baby in a walker.The broadcaster continued to ask his next question while pointing out: "... I think one of your children has just walked in."Seconds later, a woman rushed in and scooped up the mischievous pair of children in her arms."Pardon me, my apologies," said the professor as the kids were rushed out.